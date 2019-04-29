SSLC results announced: TN records highest pass percentage in five years

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 95.2% in the SSLC examinations conducted in March. This is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years and a marginal increase when compared to the pass percentage of 94.5% recorded in 2018.

Nearly 9.37 lakh school students took the exam across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This year, girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 97%. The boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.3%.

As many as 6,100 schools across the State recorded a 100% pass in the SSLC exams. While 92.48% of the government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage, 99.05% of the matriculation schools in the state have got 100% pass results.

Tiruppur topped the State with a high pass percentage of 98.53%. Ramanathapuram and Namakkal districts came second and third and recorded pass percentages of 98.48% and 98.45% respectively.

Students received their results through SMS once the results were announced and students could alternatively also check it online at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

A supplementary exam will be conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations in June, for students who have not cleared the exams.

The school education department has not announced details regarding students who have scored top ranks as has been the practice for the last two years to ensure that they remain stress free.