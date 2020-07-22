Tamil Nadu

SRM starts screening volunteers for Covaxin trials

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has started screening volunteers for the human trials of Covaxin, a drug that has been indigenously developed to fight COVID-19 infection.

SRM is among the 12 institutions and the only medical institution from the State to be chosen for the trial. It has started conducting medical checks on the participants, it is learnt.

Already, the trial has begun in the All India Institute of Medical Science, Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, and Nizam’s Institute at Hyderabad.

Volunteers who are taking part in the trial at these institutes have been given the first dose of vaccine. The second dose will be administered after 14 days.

