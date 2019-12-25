Srirangam temple case: Idol Wing begins probe

Days after the filing of a case against a senior HR&CE official of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and five others on a complaint alleging theft of ancient idols and precious artefacts of the temple, T.S. Anbu, Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing CID, visited the temple as part of the investigation.

Accompanied by G.S. Madhavan, Additional Superintendent of Police, the Investigation Officer, Mr. Anbu inspected the ‘dwajasthambam,’ Thousand Pillar Mandapam and other places in the temple.

He enquired with the temple officials on the system of maintaining a check list of idols, artefacts and other belongings. He spent more than two hours on the temple premises.

“The investigation has just begun. The case has been registered only after the establishment of prima facie fraud complaint. The investigation will look into various angles of the case,” Mr. Anbu told reporters.

He said field work on collecting details on the idols and artefacts was on. There was a need to check the claims of the complainant.

Asked whether the Idol Wing CID had decided to conduct an inquiry with the accused, Mr. Anbu said that they would be summoned during the course of investigation. Asked whether former Special Officer of Idol Wing CID AG. Ponn. Manickavel handed over details and documents of all cases handled by him to the State government, Mr. Anbu said the matter was “sub judice” and he could not comment further.

Thorough investigation

Acting on a complaint by Rangarajan Narasimham of Srirangam, a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalur directed the Idol Wing CID to conduct a thorough investigation into the complaint.

A case was registered against the Joint Commissioner of the temple and five others.