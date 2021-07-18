Sri Lankan Navy personnel damage fishing nets of Indian fishermen

Fishermen association representatives P. Sesuraja and S. Emerit alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel damaged fishing nets in 100 boats and rued the recurrence of such incidents

The Sri Lankan Navy has damaged fishing nets of Indian fishermen who put out to sea on July 17 night, association members in Rameswaram alleged on July 18.

The matter has been reported to the State authorities.

Over 4,000 fishermen in 534 mechanised craft had ventured into the sea on July 17 and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the incident occurred.

Fishermen association representatives P. Sesuraja and S. Emerit alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel damaged fishing nets in 100 boats and rued the recurrence of such incidents.

They wanted the State government to take up the matter with the Centre and ensure a solution.