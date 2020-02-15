Sri Lankan Navy arrests three Indian fishermen

Three Indian fishermen were on February 14 arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel for allegedly poaching in the island nation’s waters, a fisheries official said.

The three were from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, assistant director of fisheries Kumaresan said.

The trio’s boat was impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy, he added. It is ascertained that the apprehended fishermen were taken to Kangesandurai harbour for enquiry.

Sri Lankan fishermen arrested

On February 15, the Indian Navy arrested three Sri Lankan fishermen for fishing in Indian territorial waters. The boat used by the fishermen was also impounded, police said.

The fishermen from Mannar in the island nation were arrested by the Navy personnel, when they were fishing off Dhanushkodi, they said.

The fishermen were handed over to the marine police, who registered a case against them and are investigating.

In October 2019, 18 Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested and their boats impounded by the Coast Guard for fishing off Nagapattinam.