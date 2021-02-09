Sri Lankan court orders release of nine Rameswaram fishermen

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on January 9, were released by a Sri Lankan court on Monday, February 8, fishermen association leader S. R. Sesu Raja said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, he said that nine fishermen from the coastal hamlet had ventured into the sea after obtaining a token from the Fisheries Department. The fishermen included Kirubai (37), Valan Koushik (24), Micheyas (30), Kingston (28), Nijohn (30) and Mari (45). However, they were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, along with their mechanised boat.
After repeated pleas that they had not crossed the IMBL, the authorities in the island nation produced them before a court and sent them to judicial custody. During the hearing, which came up on Monday, the judge ordered the release of the nine fishermen. However, the court had directed their boat to be handed over to the Sri Lankan government.
In a day or two, the nine fishermen would be allowed to travel either by sea or by air back to India, according to Mr. Sesu Raja. He appealed to the Central and State governments to also get the boat also released from the Sri Lankan government. In the event of non-release, the Indian government should compensate the fishermen soon, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath