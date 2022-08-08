Sri Lanka must respect Indo-Sri Lanka accord: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the Indian Government must enforce the Indo-Sri Lanka accord signed in 1987 that reiterates that Sri Lankan territory should not be used for activities threatening unity and security of India. He welcomed the Sri Lankan government’s decision to not allow Chinese submarine Yuan Wang 5 to dock at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.

“The Centre should ensure that the accord is respected by the Sri Lankan government,” he said.