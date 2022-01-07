Special team formed to nab accused in elephant-burning case

Almost a year ago, an adult tusker died from injuries after a burning object was thrown at him by three men, two of whom ran a resort-cum residence in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The Forest Department has formed a special team to trace one of the accused responsible for the death of an elephant in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) last year.

Almost one year ago, the elephant, an adult tusker, known locally as ‘Ronaldo’ or ‘S.I.’ died from the injuries he suffered after three men, including two brothers running a resort-cum-residence in the buffer zone, hurled a burning object at the elephant, that got stuck around its head, leading to it sustaining severe burn injuries. After almost a week after it suffered the injuries, the elephant, believed to be around 40 years old and one of the largest tuskers in the landscape, died from its injuries while being taken by the Forest Department to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for treatment.

Following his death, a video surfaced of three men hurling a burning object at the animal when it approached their house in search of food. The police arrested two men – M. Raymond Dean, 28, from Mavanallah and S. Prasath, 36, from Masinagudi. However, Raymond’s brother, M. Ricky Rayan, 31, went absconding soon after the incident. While both Raymond Dean and Prasath were booked under the Goondas Act, Rayan has remained untraceable for the last one year.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), P. Arunkumar, said that a special team of Forest Department officials, led by the Singara Forest Range Officer has been formed to track and apprehend Ricky Rayan. He said that concerted efforts will be undertaken to ensure that the accused is arrested.

Officials said that Rayan had also failed to appear in court multiple times and that he has been given time to appear in relation to the case, failing which a Non-Bailable Warrant would be issued for his arrest. Rayan is also not believed to be living in the Nilgiris, and could have fled to a neighboring district, officials added.