Special grievances meet to start today

The first set of Special Grievances Meeting would start from August 24 in Vellore, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said.

Under the scheme that will be implemented across the State, an official team from the departments of Revenue, Rural Development, Municipal Administration and others would receive petitions on a specified date from public.

“Information on these petitions will be uploaded in computers and forwarded to concerned departments within a week. Then, within a month, the grievance would be redressed,” he said.

He said that while launching the scheme in Salem a few days ago, the Chief Minister announced that functions would be held across the State in the month of September, in which the Ministers would address and solve issues related to roads, street lights, health and hygiene and water supply among others.

Funds upto ₹76.25 lakh has been allocated where ₹25,000 is allotted to each taluk.

Tiruvannamalai

The Chief Minister Special Grievances Redressal Scheme meetings would start from August 27 and these meetings would be held at different destinations till August 31, says Tiruvannamalai District Collector K.S. Kandasamy.

People can address their grievances to the officials at their doorsteps. These grievances would be addressed within a month, he said.

This is an additional facility to the existing weekly grievance day meetings being held every Monday.

Special grievance redressal schemes were being conducted for farmers, pensioners and differently-abled persons, at district collectorates.