SPB’s health: Will definitely heal, recover and get back to us, says S.P. Charan

Over the last few days, there has been an outpouring of wishes on social media from members of the film industry as well as his fans for his speedy recovery.

Singer and producer S.P. Charan said that his father veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who is on life support after testing positive for COVID-19 is on the road towards getting better.

Taking to social media, Mr. Charan posted a video where he said that Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was showing some signs of mobility and is breathing a little more comfortably even though he is still on life support. “His doctors are seeing this as a positive sign. He is able to recognise his doctors and even showed them a thumbs up sign. It will take a lot of time for him to recover but we are very hopeful,” Mr Charan said.

He also said that there was a lot of effort being put in by his medical team and that the singer was shifted to an exclusive ICU at MGM Healthcare where he had been admitted. “He is not fully sedated now. While he can’t talk at the moment, we are confident he soon will be able to. His recovery might not be immediate but he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible,” he said, thanking everyone for their prayers.

Mr Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted in the hospital earlier this month with a ‘mild case’ of COVID-19 but his health deteriorated a few days back and he was put on life support. On Saturday, the hospital said that he continues to be on life support but that his condition is stable.

The singer’s wife Savitri, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Charan said that she is getting better and that they expected she would be discharged from the hospital later this week.

