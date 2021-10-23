Tamil Nadu

SP gives first aid to inspector

Healing touch: SP P. Vijaya Kumar giving first aid to inspector Rukmangathan in Madurantakam.  

The police officials of Chengalpattu district were taken by surprise when Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar treated inspector Rukmangathan of Madurantakam police station after the latter fell down and sprained his leg. Being a qualified medical practitioner came in handy for Dr. Vijaya Kumar to provide first aid to the inspector who was involved in security arrangements for the local bodies election held in Madurantakam panchayat union on Friday.

The inspector twisted his leg when he fell down during the SP’s visit to panchayat union office for checking the security arrangements.

Dr. Vijaya Kumar, on seeing the police official writhing in pain, immediately gave medical treatment. The police contingent at the place were all praise for the senior police officer.

The SP said the inspector had sprained his leg and he was fit and fine now.


