Southwest Monsoon: T.N. has received 104% higher than normal rain, says Minister Ramachandran

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Saturday said the State received 266.4 mm rain so far, from June 1 to August 5, which is 104% higher than normal.

He said, in a statement, that in the last 24 hours, 25 districts had received rainfall and the State average stood at 3.66 mm. However, the Nilgiris had received 41.30 mm, Coimbatore 19.71 mm, Theni 5.50 mm, Tirupattur 4.41 mm and Krishnagiri 3.43 mm.

As per the data shared by the Minister, there was no loss of lives or injuries due to the heavy rain. Four cattle had perished. Seven incidents involving complete damage of huts and houses had been reported, and 34 houses and huts were partly damaged.

A total of 6,109 people have been accommodated across 53 relief camps, he added.

The major reservoirs, including the Veeranam tank, feeding Chennai's drinking water supply together have 71.6% storage against their capacity. Many reservoirs are receiving heavy inflow. Most of the major reservoirs are either full or nearing their capacity as on Saturday.

While the one in Mettur has reached its full capacity, the reservoirs at Amaravathy and Bhavanisagar are nearly 93% full.

The Minister said Collectors had been instructed to take all precautionary measures. In a separate statement, the Agriculture and Welfare Department said the damage caused to crops due to rain was being continuously monitored and assured that adequate compensation would be provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund.