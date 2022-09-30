Southern Railway launches magazine

B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, launching Your Platform, an in-house magazine of the railways in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Southern Railway on Friday launched Your Platform, an in-train magazine, that will be distributed free to passengers in all premium trains.

B.G, Mallaya, general manager of the Southern Railway, released and distributed copies to passengers at Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station.

A brainchild of Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, the magazine has been presented as a companion to the passenger during his or her journey.

“The 32-page magazine will offer an interesting insight into the world of Railways as well as on other fascinating facets if life,” Mr. Mallaya said.

Mr. Ganesh said the magazine served as a “wonderful interface between the passengers and the railway by bringing in-depth stories and information about the great Indian Railways and other interesting and relevant articles on different walks of life.”

The content is prepared by a private organisation in consultation with the Railway officials. It would be sustained with revenue from advertisements.