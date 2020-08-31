Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway cancels special trains in Tamil Nadu till September 15

Southern Railway has further extended the suspension of special trains operated in Tamil Nadu, till September 15. The trains have been cancelled based on a request from the State government.

In a press release, Southern Railway stated that all the seven special trains operated within the State have been cancelled. The seven special trains that have been cancelled are: Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 4:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/southern-railway-cancels-special-trains-in-tamil-nadu-till-september-15/article32487694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story