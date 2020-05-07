Southern Railway appoints new Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer

Southern Railway has appointed R. Baskaran to the post of Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer. Mr. Baskaran, who assumed office on Thursday, succeeds S.K. Goel since promoted as Director General, Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications, Secunderabad.

Before the posting in Southern Railway Mr. Baskaran was Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer of South Western Railway. He is an Anna University engineering graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering and has held various postings in Indian Railways in various zones since joining the service in 1986.