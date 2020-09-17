Tamil Nadu

Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry gets new president

Ar. Rm. Arun, Chairman of Valingro Group and Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai was elected as the president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ar. Rm. Arun, Chairman of Valingro Group, and Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai, was elected as the president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) during the 110th annual general meeting of the chamber.

“While Covid has caused significant hardships worldwide, we have to be able to collect ourselves and ensure progress with the available resources at hand. Within SICCI, we have started the planning and a good amount of our way forward has been identified,” he said in a statement issued by the chamber.

Mr. Arun further added, “We firmly believe that our chamber will be contributing to growth, be a significant bridge between industry and government and deliver value by making tangible contributions; all this, in spite of these challenging times.”

V. N. Shiva Sankar, founder of VNS Legal was elected as the vice president of SICCI.

