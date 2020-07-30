Sonia writes to Stalin, lends support on OBC issue

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to DMK president M.K. Stalin extending her party's support to the fight for educational advancement of the Backward Classes.
Ms. Gandhi said she had, in a letter dated July 3, strongly urged the Centre to extend reservation to OBC candidates under the All-India Quota for UG/PG medical courses in State and Union Territories' medical colleges.
Referring to the judgment of the Madras High Court on July 27 in the petition filed by the DMK and other parties, she said the Court categorically observed that the Central and State governments have to resolve the issue with the participation of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. The court directed the Centre to make an announcement regarding the implementation of the percentage of reservation, preferably within the next three months.
Ms. Gandhi said she hoped that the Central government would consider providing OBC reservation under the All-India Quota, in accordance with the State reservation policy, and extended the party’s support to reservation for the Backward Classes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath