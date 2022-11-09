Social Welfare Secretary Shambhu Kallolikar seeks early retirement

Dennis S. Jesudasan November 09, 2022 21:09 IST

The 1991 batch officer in the Additional Chief Secretary grade is likely to enter electoral politics in his home State of Karnataka

Shambhu Kallolikar

Secretary of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Shambhu Kallolikar has applied for voluntary retirement from service. He is likely to enter electoral politics in his home State of Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in May next year. The 1991 batch officer, who is in the Additional Chief Secretary grade, has served in several key positions both in the Union and State governments and has been Secretary to Tamil Nadu Governor. Mr. Kallolikar would be the third IAS officer from Tamil Nadu to leave the civil service to join electoral politics in the past three years. While his former colleague Jagmohan Singh Raju left the service and contested as a BJP candidate from Amritsar East Assembly constituency in Punjab this year, another officer Santhosh Babu quit and contested from Velachery constituency in Tamil Nadu as a candidate of Makkal Needhi Maiam. Santosh K. Misra, U. Sagayam and Vijay Maruti Pingale are the other IAS officers from Tamil Nadu cadre who left the service in the past five years.



