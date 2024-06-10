GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Social media channels to publicise State government welfare schemes

Published - June 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Information and Public Relations has started a WhatsApp channel ‘TNDIPR, Govt. of Tamil Nadu’. The channel would help people become aware of the various welfare schemes implemented by the State government.

An official release said the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been implementing several welfare measures for the people. To take such measures to the public, social media pages have been started in mediums, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, it said.

The general public could scan the QR code to know more about the welfare programmes implemented by the State government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.