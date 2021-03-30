It was a sobriquet fest at the campaign event of the BJP Mahila Morcha held here recently. It was headlined by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From ‘Thanga thamarai’ and ‘Thanga thamarai singam’ to ‘Singa penn’ and ‘Irumbu penmani’, the instant coinages flew thick and fast. When it was her turn to address the rally, Ms. Sitharaman took note of the forceful speeches and praises made by those who preceded her. “But I will definitely not roar,” she said.
Sobriquet fest
M. Dinesh Varma
Puducherry ,
March 30, 2021 01:22 IST
M. Dinesh Varma
Puducherry ,
March 30, 2021 01:22 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 1:23:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sobriquet-fest/article34194020.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story