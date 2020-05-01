SMS, e-mails deemed as demand notices under smart metering: TNERC proposal

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has proposed that wherever the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) implements the smart metering system, the payment dues would be communicated through email or SMS or any other electronic form.

Such communication shall be deemed to be the notice to the consumer for due date for payment and notice period for disconnection or bill of demand as the case may be, it said.

As per the provisions of the TNERC supply code, 2004, in the case of LT services after taking the meter reading, the particulars of meter readings, Energy consumption and charges payable will have to be incorporated in the Consumer Meter card.

Consequent on the implementation of Smart metering system (AMR) by Tangedco for LT service connections, the consumption details are fed into its server automatically without any physical visit of the officials, the state power regulator noted.

Hence, the incorporation of the billing details such as, electricity consumption, consumption charges for electricity, the due date of payment, demand for additional security deposit, any other demand/information, etc., in the white meter card would cause duplication of work load, it added.

However, in order to intimate the above consumption details to the consumers, it is proposed to provide the same to the consumers through email or SMS or any other electronic mode approved by the Commission, as per draft notification by TNERC.

It has proposed an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code 2004, in this aspect.

Notice is hereby given that the draft amendment will be taken into consideration on or after the expiry of fifteen days from the date of publication on April 28, TNERC said and invited any objections or suggestions to the proposal.