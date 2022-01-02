Smartphone use for online classes causing digital eye strain: study

Some children even suffer ocular pain, say ophthalmologists

Children, who depend on smartphones for online classes, can suffer severe eye strain and headache. Some of them could suffer ocular pain, a study has found.

The study was done by ophthalmologists among 305 children, aged three to 17, who were brought for check up. More than half the children complained of headache and nearly two-thirds suffered from digital strain; 19 children complained of ocular pain.

The doctors found that 263 children attended online classes using smartphone while 62 children used laptop. A total of 32 children used tablet and 16 used smart television. Only five children used desktop computers.

The study analysed the parents’ background and found that over half the parents, 165 (54.10%), were employees, while 94 (30.82%) were entrepreneurs. Yet, there was little difference in the number of children who wore spectacles in this group.

In contrast, of the 26 (8.52%) children whose fathers were farmers, only seven had a history of refractive error. Five of the seven children whose parents were physicians had a history of refractive errors and wore corrective spectacles.

“This can be linked to increased exposure to the closed environment or digital device use from early life or the education of parents, which would have led to regular eye check-ups,” the study concluded.

The questionnaire-based study found that the parents, though from middle class background, had not purchased smartphones until online classes were introduced.

Kirandeep Kaur, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at Aravind Eye Hospital, Puducherry, who led the study done between November 1 and December 15, 2020, said: “About 95% of patients said for online classes children used digital devices. Most parents were not aware that the smaller the size of the device, the more is the eye strain. We see many patients whose parents are not aware though they do have the option of laptop or smart TV at home.”

She said the study pointed to the need to educate parents who believed children needed a break every 30 or 60 minutes only. “Educational videos were made and shared with them digitally. We explained that children need to take frequent breaks. “We taught them to follow the 20-20-20 rule of looking into a distance of 20 ft for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes. It is impotant to take frequent breaks and give children liquids so that they are not dehyderated. The parents were willing to comply with these tips,” she said.

The study was published in the Journal of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus on December 8.

Dr. Kaur said the parents she interviewed did not speak of children having to share resources such as a smart TV with grandparents or other siblings.