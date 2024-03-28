Smart vision glasses distributed

March 28, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Rajan Eye Care Hospital along with the Rotary Club of Guindy distributed spectacles equipped with AI to 25 persons on Wednesday.

Under the e-nethra project smart vision glasses were distributed at the hospital.

The hospital’s medical director Mohan Rajan said the 25 patients have been given the glasses which work on the principle of artificial intelligence. The Rotary Club of Guindy has sponsored the glasses.”Each of the smart vision glasses cost Rs. 45,000. Together with training it would cost Rs. 1 lakh per patient, he said. “The patients will also be trained. This is just the beginning. We have planned to give the glasses to 100 people eventually,” Dr. Mohan said.

The beneficiaries include persons with low vision, night blindness and such conditions. They are already being treated at the hospital, the ophthalmologist explained.