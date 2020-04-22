Smart Cop app launched to track down lockdown violators

In a move to nab motorists and pedestrians who repeatedly flout the lockdown and file cases against them, the Kancheepuram police have introduced a mobile application called Smart Cop.

The application was launched a few days ago and to date, over 1,300 cases have been booked using the app, which is already used by police in Tiruvannamalai district.

“Many people roam around without any reason. They give different reasons at different check points and slip the police. Using this application, the policemen can click pictures of the vehicle and motorist. This will help us identify people who are coming out frequently without proper reason,” said B. Shamoondeswari, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram.

The police will register cases against such persons. The application can also maintain a record of the number of bikes seized and released during lockdown. “Since the lockdown we have seized a total of 5, 295 vehicles and have released over 700,” she added.