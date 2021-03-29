After DMK president M.K. Stalin urged people to wear masks, vendors have started putting up mobile shops to sell them. The other day, prior to the arrival of the leader in Ramanathapuram, some functionaries were seen buying masks in bulk for distribution to those without them. A vendor said he was selling at least 1,500- 2,000 masks every day. He puts up a makeshift shop before the arrival of the leaders and sells masks for about 30 minutes. As the leader arrives, he shifts to the next point. He said he would instantly deposit the cash in the nearest ATM, as surveillance teams were holding checks.
Smart businesses thrive
L Srikrishna
Ramanathapuram,
March 29, 2021 02:36 IST
L Srikrishna
Ramanathapuram,
March 29, 2021 02:36 IST
