SL Deputy High Commission has issued travel document to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Sriharan: T.N. tells Madras High Court

March 26, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, informed the Madras High Court of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai having issued a temporary travel document to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias Sriharan.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj said, the High Commission had written to the Public Department Secretary about the issuance of the travel document.

Now, it was up to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, serving under the Union Home Ministry, to issue a deportation order, on the basis of the travel document, and immediately after the issuance of such an order, the released convict could travel to Sri Lanka, he said.

The Division Bench recorded the submission and closed a writ petition filed by the convict, before the issuance of the travel document, seeking a direction to the Director of Rehabilitation under the State government to issue an identity card to him so that he could fly out of the country.

The Bench told the petitioner’s counsel P. Pugalenthi that the identity card would not be necessary now since the high commission had already issued the travel document.