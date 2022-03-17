Six schools for archakas, odhuvars soon: Minister

Work on segregation of gold ornaments taken up, says Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that six schools to train archakas, odhuvars, bhattacharyas and prabhandha vinnappar will be started soon.

Speaking to presspersons during a review meeting at the HR&CE headquarters, the Minister said that in the last eight months, four crore documents belonging to the 40,000 temples under the purview of the department had been scanned and uploaded online.

He said that segregation of gold ornaments had begun and the first temple was the Irukkangudi Mariamman temple.

“Ornaments that are beyond repair or precious metals that have been donated and cannot be used for the deities would be segregated and melted into gold bars and kept in safe custody in banks,” Mr. Sekarbabu added.