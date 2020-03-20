Six killed in fire accident near Sattur

Six persons were killed and three sustained burn injuries in a fire accident at fireworks unit at Chippiparai near here on Friday.
The police said that five of the dead were women. Their identity was yet to be ascertained as the bodies were charred beyond recognition, a police officer said.
Fire and rescue services personnel from Vembakottai put out the flames.
The cause of the accident, which was reported at 3.10 pm, is under investigation.
An officer said three working sheds were razed to the ground. With minor explosions still being reported at the accident site, the officials could not remove the debris to find out whether anymore workers were trapped under.
The injured have been rushed to the Government hospital in Kovilpatti.
