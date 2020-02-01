Six get jail for planting bomb near Chidambaram’s residence

A special court in Poonamallee for exclusive trial of bomb blast cases here has convicted six activists of a Tamil extremist group to five years’ imprisonment for planting pipe bomb near former Union Minister P. Chidambaram’s house in Nachiyarpuram, Sivagangai district in 2014.

On February, 25, 2014, the accused, who are members of Tamilnadu Liberation Army (TNLA), left some pamphlets at the backside compound wall of Mr. Chidambaram’s residence. The pamphlets had incriminating content against the Central government such as its perceived anti-people policies relating to the entry of retail majors into the country and other issues.

The main accused Thiruselvam, who was arrested by Inspector of Othakkadai on March 10, voluntarily confessed that he and his brother Kalailingam had put a pipe bomb and pamphlets near Mr. Chidambaram’s house. On receiving the information, police searched and found the place of explosion. The compound wall was damaged, stone bars got cracked. Police also seized fragments of a pipe bomb.

At the conclusion of the trial, the special judge found them guilty for the offence under a provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act.