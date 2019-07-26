Tamil Nadu

Six child labourers rescued

Six children, including five from Odisha, working in extreme conditions at the water treatment plants in Arumbakkam and Koyambedu here, were rescued.

Upon receiving this information, revenue officials, labour department, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and International Justice Mission, non-governmental organisations, conducted surprise checks.

“Upon a detailed inquiry, the boys were officially released by issuance of release certificates by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Chennai Central district,” it said.

According to the statement, the boys were sent home with their parents to Odisha on July 25 and would be rehabilitated there.

