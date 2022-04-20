Single window system for building plan approval and NOC to go live from May 1

‘Go Live’ permission follows trials done by CMDA since April 1

The first phase of the single window online system for obtaining building plan permissions from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and no objection certificates (NOCs) from different departments will go live from May 1.

As per the government order released by Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development department granting ‘Go-Live’ permission, 21 departments and agencies are involved in the NOC process in the single window system.

However, officials said that not all of them would be integrated to the online system from May 1. The government order said that integration of the NOC departments and agencies to the system would be carried out as per the readiness of those departments in the first phase. Similarly, the government order said that integration of urban local bodies (apart from Chennai) and rural local bodies shall be carried out in a phased manner as per their readiness.

The government order to ‘Go Live’ from May 1 follows the trials done by CMDA since April 1 when the building planning permissions module of the online system alone became available.

The order issued by Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana ordered the Member Secretary of CMDA and the Director of Town and Country Planning to send monthly progress on the implementation of the system from May.