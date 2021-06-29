Tamil Nadu

Singapore diplomat calls on CM Stalin

Consul-General of Singapore in Chennai Pong Kok Tian called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Monday. An official release termed it a courtesy call. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Later in the day, the official Twitter handle of Singapore's diplomatic missions in India tweeted: “CG in Chennai Pong Kok Tian congratulated @mkstalin today on his election victory and appointment as CM of TN.Together with Industries Minister @TThenarasu they discussed the warm relations and enduring ties between SG and TN, and how to bring cooperation to even higher levels!" Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai Ben Wang also called on the CMat the Secretariat on Monday. Mr. Thennarasu and senior officials were also present during the courtesy call.


