SHRC seeks report after police vandalise vehicles in Dharmapuri

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Director-General of Police over an incident in Dharmapuri district, where police vandalised a vehicle of a person on charges of violating prohibitive orders.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report in this regard, the SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran has called for a report from the Director-General of Police and Superintendent of Police of Dharmapuri District within two weeks.

According to the media report, police personnel vandalised vehicles that were found to be violating the prohibitory orders on Netaji Bypass Road in Dharmapuri last week.