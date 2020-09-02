SHRC issues notice after hospital charges in excess

Facility sought ₹4 lakh to hand over body

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notice to the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services following a report that a private hospital in Tirunelveli allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh for handing over the body of a COVID-19 patient to his family.

A 48-year-old cable television operator was admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli Junction on August 22. The patient died on August 30.

Reports of overcharging

Though the patient’s family reportedly paid ₹7 lakh towards treatment, the hospital administration allegedly asked them to pay ₹4 lakh more.

As the family could not pay the amount, the hospital administration allegedly refused to hand over the body of the patient.

This prompted the relatives to hold a protest.

The body was later handed over after ₹25,000 was paid.

Following information about the incident, the SHRC issued notice to the Director of Medical and Rural Health, the Joint Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli, and the Tirunelveli District Collector.

The officials have been directed by the commission to submit their reports on the incident within a period of two weeks.