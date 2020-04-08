SHRC favours colour coding, testing vulnerable sections

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for testing of vulnerable sections of the population for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to State Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, the SHRC called for testing, “especially among the underprivileged population, including transgender whose awareness may not be very much, and who may not know the importance of testing.”

In their communication, the SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran and member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss sought a status report on action taken on its recommendations by departments concerned within 10 days.

Lauding two districts where three different colour cards are being distributed to the residents to ensure there is no crowding in shops and markets, the Commission said this could be emulated across Tamil Nadu. “That way the numbers at any one point of time can be controlled. This can be implemented in all districts,” it added.

The Commission recommended an increase in the water supply to areas where the density of the population was more and where identified COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

“In many of the areas, water is being supplied on alternate days, the frequency may be increased, and the health workers should be advised to educate the people in their allotted areas on the importance of personal hygiene,” it said. The SHRC also underlined that soaps should be included in the list of things being distributed by the fair price shops.

Though most of the police personnel resorted mostly to humane methods of enforcing the law, some instances of police vandalising vehicles of those attempting to go out have also been reported, the Commission noted. “It should be reiterated that the restraint showed by most police personnel should continue and those who resort to violence are properly reprimanded,” it added.

The SHRC’s other recommendations were: including people without ration cards in the list of beneficiaries to receive relief material, using schools and hostels for accommodating people to ensure physical distancing and providing facilities for bathing for health workers and police personnel.