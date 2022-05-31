Shiv Nadar University opens admission for Ph.D programmes

Courses introduced for English language teaching; all aspirants must apply by June 17

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has opened Ph.D admissions for 2022-23 in engineering, commerce, economics, mathematics, physics and interdisciplinary research.

It has proposed to offer a direct Ph.D programme in engineering post-BE degree.

A new research specialisation in English in English literature or English language teaching (ELT) has also been introduced.

Research scholars in English literature will read literary texts from across the world, including Indian writing in English. ELT researchers will examine how English is learnt in a multilingual India so that they can come up with theories relevant to the Indian context.

Aspirants must apply by June 17 at https://applysnuchennaiadmissions.com. Candidates will undergo a written test and those shortlisted will have an interview.

Admission is open to Indian nationals, non-resident Indians and foreign nationals, a university release added.