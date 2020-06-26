Tamil Nadu

Several labour laws to be simplified

The State government has notified the draft Tamil Nadu Rationalisation of Forms and Reports under Certain Labour Laws Rules, 2020, last month, which aims to simplify various procedures.

A senior official told The Hinduthat the rules were aimed at simplifying several procedures involved in Tamil Nadu Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Rules, 1975, the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 1983, and the Tamil Nadu Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2006.

The government has not relaxed any rule but made it easier for businesses which came under the ambit of these Acts, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 9:54:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/several-labour-laws-to-be-simplified/article31926910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY