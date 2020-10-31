Seven districts account for 62% of fresh cases

State reports 2,608 infections and 38 fatalities; 723 persons have tested positive in Chennai

Seven districts, including Chennai, accounted for more than half of the 2,608 fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Friday. The new infections pushed the State’s tally to 7,22,011.

About 62% of the new cases were reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, while the remaining districts saw less than 100 cases each.

In Chennai, 723 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while Coimbatore reported 228 cases.

There were 158 cases in Chengalpattu and 149 in Tiruvallur. Tiruppur registered a marginal rise in cases, as 145 more persons tested positive for the infection. Erode and Salem had 115 and 114 cases respectively.

Chennai’s tally moved closer to the two lakh-mark. A total of 1,99,173 persons have tested positive for the infection in the city so far. Chennai is followed by Chengalpattu (43,481) and Coimbatore (43,008).

Presently, 23,532 persons, including 7,254 in Chennai, 2,411 in Coimbatore and 1,638 in Salem, are under treatment in the State. A total of 3,924 persons were discharged on Friday, while 38 persons (17 in private hospitals and 21 in government facilities) succumbed to the infection. This took the total number of persons discharged to 6,87,388 and the toll to 11,091. A total of 13 persons died in Chennai, while there were three deaths each in Coimbatore and Thanjavur. This included a 45-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on October 28. He had systemic hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease. He died within four hours of admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute pulmonary edema, systemic hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

Among the deceased were two persons in their 50s who had no co-morbidities. A 59-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital on October 19 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for a day. He died on October 29 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 51-year-old man from Thanjavur died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital due to viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome on October 28.

In the last 24 hours, 77,356 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 98,85,443.