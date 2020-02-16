Seven arrested for beating Dalit youth to death in TN's Villupuram

The police on Friday arrested seven people, including three women, for allegedly beating to death a Dalit youth near Periyathatchur in Villupuram District.

The Periyathatchur police identified the victim as R. Sakthivel, 22, a resident of Karai Village. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by R. Theivannai, the deceased’s sister.

Ms. Theivannai in her complaint alleged that on February 12 she received a call from Sakthivel complaining that he was being assaulted by a group near Boothurmalai.

When she reached the spot , a group led by K. Raja, a resident of the locality, along with his wife R. Gowri were found assaulting her brother.

The Periyathatchur police reached the spot and rescued him. He was taken home on a two-wheeler but after a while the youth fainted. A medical team was called and after examining Sakthivel, declared him dead.

Police arrested the accused under Sections 302, 147, 294, 148 of Indian Penal Code and 3(2) V of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.