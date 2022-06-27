Set up special courts for POCSO cases, Vasan urges govt.

Delay will affect children and their families, says TMC leader

Delay will affect children and their families, says TMC leader

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately set up special courts for POCSO cases in four districts as announced a year ago.

The Hindu had in a recent report pointed out that the courts had not yet come up despite the government making an announcement that they would be set up in Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur districts to handle the high volume of cases.

Mr. Vasan, in a statement, said the delay would only lead to higher pendency of cases and create societal and financial pressure on the affected children and their families.

“The Tamil Nadu government must create a situation where women and children are safe and do not face any sexual harassment. But it is worrying that such incidents keep happening,” Mr. Vasan said.

Repeatedly going to the courts for hearings would lead to financial losses and a feeling among the affected children and families that justice was not being given at the right time., the Rajya Sabha member said.

“The courts also have a responsibility to ensure that POCSO cases are heard at the earliest and justice is given. Further, the Tamil Nadu government must sternly deal with sexual harassment cases so that these incidents do not take place,” he said.