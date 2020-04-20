Set up counselling centres for alcohol addicts: TNCC president

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday demanded that the State government immediately set up counselling centres in all district hospitals, primary health centres so that people who are suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome can be treated and brought out of their alcohol addiction.

Owing to the lockdown that has now crossed 28 days, the consumption of liquor has come down as Tasmac shops have been shut, with police reports claiming that even manufacture of illicit liquor has been stopped by almost 90%.

“This is a very unique window of opportunity that we have got now to wean people away from alcohol addiction. Unlike the stringent actions being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we don’t need such strict measures,” he said.

The TNCC president said, alcohol addiction can be solved now if the Chief Minister just signs one file to close all the 5,300 Tasmac shops in the State now. “If the ruling dispensation really has any interest in the welfare of the people of the State, they can close these shops from May 3 itself,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that this is an opportunity to provide a fresh lease of life to those who have been addicted to alcohol and if counselling centres and medical treatments are given to such people at this time, alcohol addiction can be ended in the State.