Service doctors of Tamil Nadu plan protest on January 19

They want the State government to implement a pay band revision

The Legal Coordination Committee for Tamil Nadu Service Doctors has decided to stage a protest on January 19, demanding that the State government implement a Government Order regarding their pay band revision. The doctors said they should be paid arrears from 2017, as mentioned in the G.O. numbered 354.

The doctors want the release of the amended G.O. on the Corpus Fund, which should provide a solatium of ₹1 crore for COVID-19 and non-COVID deaths, irrespective of the cause. The amount should be exempted from tax and should be credited to the employee’s account within four weeks of death, the doctors demanded.

They also demanded that the State provide more teaching faculty in the newly launched medical colleges besides sanctioning the minimum required faculty posts in specialities, clinical and non-clinical subjects. It called for restoring the dental outpatient clinics in Chennai’s government general hospitals.

The members have called for two years’ compulsory rural services in both public health and medical services to be eligible for all promotions. They also want a check on arbitrary and rampant transfers of doctors. The doctors have also planned a day-long token fast in the city on February 10 to reiterate their demands.