Senthalaivayal panchayat shows the way

The Senthalaivayal village panchayat in Sethubhavachatram Panchayat Union in Thanjavur district has led the way in implementing preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 by providing hand sanitisers and soaps at the village bus stop situated along the East Coast Road.

Three taps have been provided beneath a big banner listing the dos and dont’s to check the spread of the virus. Hand sanitisers and soaps are kept in baskets. Water is supplied through a pipeline linked to a water tank.

The hoarding, highlighting the need to wash hands frequently, catches the attention of commuters who board or alight from buses and draws them towards the taps.

“Initially, people were a bit reluctant to use the facility which was opened on Sunday morning. As the day progressed, people realised the purpose for which such a facility had been put up by the civic body and many started using it. Now many people are utilising the facility,” said M. Rahamathullah, village panchayat president.

Further, social activists in the village were also roped in to sensitise the commuters waiting at the bus stop or arriving from other places to wash their hands before leaving the bus stop, added Mr. Rahmathullah.

It has also been contemplated to create similar facilities in a few other places in the village such as the bazaar, where hundreds of people use to congregate, he added.