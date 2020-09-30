Tamil Nadu

Senior civic official dies of COVID-19

A pall of gloom descended on the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Tuesday, after a senior official fell victim to COVID-19.

S. Shankar, a Superintendent Engineer who was working in the Storm Water Drain Department, succumbed to the infection.

A senior official of the civic body said the 57-year-old Superintendent Engineer was an efficient officer, and was admitted to a private hospital more than 10 days ago. But he died on Tuesday.

