Tamil Nadu

Senator Logistics donates 100 oxygen concentrators

Philanthropists have resumed donating to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help fight COVID-19.

Senator Logistics India will donate 100 oxygen concentrators costing ₹1.43 crore. Its managing director Oliver Nees handed over the letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian handed over ₹77 lakh to Mr. Stalin. The amount was donated by various organisations and individuals. Chennai Nadar Peravai chipped in with ₹30 lakh, and district president Ernavur A. Narayanan handed over the sum to the Chief Minister. Nellai-Thoothukudi Nadar Magamai Paripalana Sangam, Chennai Vazh Nadar Sangam and Perambur Vattara Nadargal Aikkiya Sangam contributed ₹25 lakh. Tirunelveli Dakshan Mara Nadar Sangam chipped in with a like sum. Kovai and Madurai Nadar Sangam Trusts donated ₹20 lakh.

Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College secretary K.S. Babai handed over a cheque for ₹20 lakh to Mr. Stalin.

The Adyar Cancer Institute has donated ₹11 lakh, a day’s salary of its doctors and employees. The cheque was handed over by director G. Selvaluxmy. Actor Vadivelu handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh towards CMPRF.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 3:03:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/senator-logistics-donates-100-oxygen-concentrators/article35333802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY