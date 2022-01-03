Tamil Nadu

Seeman condemns detention of party member

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman on Monday condemned the State Government for detaining party member and YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan under the Goondas Act.

“The DMK wants to eliminate opposition voices by jailing those who have an opposing view and politically criticise them. ” Mr. Seeman said.

Party sources said besides defending the YouTuber through the NTK’s advocates’ wing, protests would be organised seeking justice for those ‘unfairly’ detained under the Goondas Act for criticising the DMK.


