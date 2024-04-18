Seeman concludes his campaign, urges people not to boycott poll

April 18, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman on Wednesday appealed to the Dalits in Vengaivayal and protesting people in Parandur and other communities across Tamil Nadu, who for various reasons have announced that they will be boycotting the Lok Sabha election, to give up their decision and come out to vote on April 19.

Speaking at a campaign in Purasaiwalkam in support of his party’s Chennai South, Chennai Central, and Chennai North candidates, Mr. Seeman urged the communities that have announced boycott to participate in the democratic process.

“Don’t boycott elections. Instead, just tell the political parties that you won’t vote for them if they don’t support your fight. If you don’t like anyone, even if it is Naam Tamilar Katchi, start a political party of your own and fight the elections,” he said.

Mr. Seeman also discouraged voters against voting for NOTA. “It is like cooking a nice meal and throwing it in the dustbin immediately. Don’t got for NOTA,” he said.

“Please ensure that my candidates win. I have fielded two young doctors and a doctorate holder. Create history by electing the candidates who are competing without giving money,” he urged.

Mr. Seeman concluded his campaign with his now famous ‘Vote poda pora ponne, odhungi nikkadha’ song, which was widely cheered on by the party cadre.