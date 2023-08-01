Seeman blames minorities for supporting ‘corrupt’ DMK and Congress

August 01, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman has triggered a controversy attacking Muslims and Christians for extending support to what he called the “corrupt” DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu.

In a short video clip of a speech at a meeting on Sunday to protest against the violence in Manipur, Mr. Seeman is heard claiming that Christians and Muslims had turned into ‘Children of Satan’ for many years “while it is only us who think those who have embraced Christianity and Islam are Children of God.”

“They go to churches and sing ‘Devaney Vareer’ (Come to Us, God) but they have given the country (Tamil Nadu) to questionable people. The Christians and Muslims (in Tamil Nadu) should take responsibility for the injustices and iniquities happening here,” he said.

When asked about his controversial speech on Monday, Mr. Seeman said the minorities are the reason for his lack of success in elections.

“They are continuously supporting injustice. The Prophet has said those who are corrupt and take bribes will face the wrath of God. You (minorities) don’t take bribes and you are not corrupt, but you support those who are corrupt. DMK and Congress continue to receive 18% of minority votes consistently. How can there be a political change? What is DMK’s position now on release of Muslim prisoners? In a response to the Madras High Court, the State government said the prisoners continue to harbour similar mindset even today while opposing the release of long-term prisoners,” he said.

Mr. Seeman said the situation in Tamil Nadu is so bad that one cannot even build a house and there has been an unprecedented price rise because of the State government.

“Jesus said he came to Earth to light a revolutionary fire against injustice. Who spit on that fire to extinguish it? Where is that revolutionary fire? Is no injustice happening here?,” he asked.

Mr. Seeman claimed DMK and Congress have not done a single good thing for the minority community.