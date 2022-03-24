Section 144 imposed in Chidambaram

The Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer K. Ravi has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC banning protests, agitations, or holding gatherings in the town. The order would be in force for one month.

Sources said the move came after political parties and outfits resorted to continuous protests in the temple town, seeking permission for devotees to offer worship from the ‘Kanaga Sabai’ in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple.

The RDO said the Tamil Nadu government had already seized of the issue and consultations were being held with legal experts to take a final decision. The order would come into force immediately, he said.