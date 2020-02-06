Secretariat staff seeks advance bail in TNPSC recruitment case

A Secretariat staff has rushed to the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case being investigated by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) regarding alleged irregularities by the candidates in clearing examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) for Group II-A and Group IV services.

The petitioner, D. Kavitha, 39, now serving as an assistant in the Department of Finance at the Secretariat, feared that the police might arrest her since they had apprehended her batchmates M. Vignesh, Sudha and Sudha Devi in connection with the case. She claimed to be on maternity leave at present and was delivered of a baby boy on January 23.

According to the petitioner, she had got appointed in government service after clearing the TNPSC Group II services examinations held for 2017-18. She wrote the examination at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School at Verkodu in Rameswaram on August 6, 2017 and secured 48th rank overall and sixth position in communal ranking. Her batchmate M. Vignesh had written the examination at the same centre and secured 46th rank. However, he was recently arrested by the CB-CID sleuths for having reportedly paid money to clear the examinations. Since two other women too had been arrested, the petitioner apprehended that she might get arrested despite having to take care of a just born baby.

Since she was on maternity leave, there was no chance of her tampering with the records, the petitioner said and undertook to furnish solvent sureties and abide by any condition imposed by the court in the event of being granted advance bail.